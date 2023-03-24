Knicks’ Road Slump Continues, Rangers Split Series With Hurricanes, Sweet 16 Recap, and Mark Feinsand Previews the Mets and Yankees

(1:02) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the thrillers from Thursday’s Sweet 16 games, including Gonzaga-UCLA.

(6:44) — KNICKS: The Knicks come out slow and lose their third straight to the Magic.

(12:35) — RANGERS: The Rangers keep their winning ways after splitting their two-game series with the Hurricanes.

(13:41) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.

(23:03) — MARK FEINSAND: MLB’s Mark Feinsand joins the show to preview the 2023 MLB season, how the Yankees plan to close the gap with the Astros, and how the Mets will respond to Edwin Diaz’s injury and pitch clocks.

