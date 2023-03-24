Announcer Don Orsillo on Baseball With a Pitch Clock and His Years with the Red Sox

Bryan is joined by Padres announcer Don Orsillo to discuss the adjustment both broadcasters and players are experiencing due to the recent rule change introducing a pitch clock (1:41). Then, they reflect on Orsillo’s start as a broadcaster and his blueprint to the Major Leagues, starting with the Red Sox and eventually transitioning to the Padres after 20 years (10:11). Plus, a conversation about Orsillo’s favorite hobbies: cooking and fishing.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Don Orsillo
Producer: Erika Cervantes
