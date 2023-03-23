 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

High Hopes for the Phillies Season. And Who’s Currently the Best Athlete in Philadelphia?

James Seltzer and Jack Fritz join to talk Bryce Harper’s return, Trea Turner’s potential run for MVP, and the best athletes in Philadelphia

By Sheil Kapadia
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


The Phillies season opener is just one week away, and Sheil is so excited that he had to call his boys James Seltzer and Jack Fritz from the High Hopes podcast and SportsRadio 94 WIP to preview the season. When will two-time MVP Bryce Harper return to the lineup? Will Trea Turner make a run at MVP in his first season with the Phillies? Plus, who’s currently the best athlete in Philadelphia? Is it Embiid, Harper, or Hurts?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guests: James Seltzer and Jack Fritz
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

