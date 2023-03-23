High Hopes for the Phillies Season. And Who’s Currently the Best Athlete in Philadelphia?

The Phillies season opener is just one week away, and Sheil is so excited that he had to call his boys James Seltzer and Jack Fritz from the High Hopes podcast and SportsRadio 94 WIP to preview the season. When will two-time MVP Bryce Harper return to the lineup? Will Trea Turner make a run at MVP in his first season with the Phillies? Plus, who’s currently the best athlete in Philadelphia? Is it Embiid, Harper, or Hurts?
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guests: James Seltzer and Jack Fritz
Producer: Cliff Augustin
