Joy Division with Anthony Anzaldo

The Ceremony lead singer joins Yasi to discuss the shooting star of a band, its huge impact, and New Order

By Yasi Salek
Joy Division made a huge impact in a very short amount of time. The iconic Manchester outfit that would tragically have to turn the page and become New Order were formed quickly in the wake of a Sex Pistols show, and released some of their most prominent tracks after the passing of their lead singer, Ian Curtis. Anthony Anzaldo of the band Ceremony joins Yasi to explore this shooting star of a band that helped bring in a new sound and way of doing things.

You can follow Anthony Anzaldo via his band on Twitter: @Ceremony.

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

This episode includes discussion of suicide. Please keep this in mind when deciding if, how, and when you’ll listen. For resources on these topics, visit spotify.com/resources.

