USMNT Nations League Preview, Balogun’s Decision, and a Champions League Quarterfinal Lookahead

Steve and Paul discuss USMNT, Gio Reyna’s role, Ricardo Pepi and Zach Steffen returning to the squad, Folarin Balogun’s decision between England and the U.S., and more

By Steve Ceruti
Stade de Reims v Stade Rennais - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr break down the USMNT’s two Nations League games against Grenada and El Salvador, Gio Reyna’s role, Ricardo Pepi and Zach Steffen returning to the squad, and other players to watch (3:00). Then they discuss Folarin Balogun’s decision between England and the United States and why he’s the exact player we need at striker (30:41). Finally, they close it out with a preview of the Champions League quarterfinal matchups and discuss whether Man City–Napoli is the final we all want to see (39:06).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

