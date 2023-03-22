 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bloodline or the Elite, Who’s Better? Plus, Kaz Joins to Talk WaleMania VII.

Plus, Andy Kaufman is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, Brian Waters, and Kazeem Famuyide
One week away from WrestleMania, Ben, Khal, and Brian H. kick off the show with their excitement for Los Angeles! Then they break down a few midweek headlines, including:

  • Jake the Snake saying the Elite is better than the Bloodline (3:09)
  • Kevin Nash saying the Kliq is the most powerful faction in wrestling history (09:30)
  • Andy Kaufman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (14:25)

Then they react to an interesting take on wrestling T-shirts discovered by David Shoemaker (20:26). Afterward, they are joined by Kaz to discuss WaleMania VII and the special guests they have lined up (30:35). They close the show with highlights from NXT (55:59) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (57:45).

Heading out to WrestleMania this year? So are we! Come kick off the weekend by joining the Ringer Wrestling crew for a meetup. We’ll be at Tom’s Watch Bar at LA Live on Thursday, March 30, beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT. Grab a drink, come chat, and snap some selfies with us.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guest: Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

