Covering the Too-Hot Bulls With K.C. Johnson and Chatting With Chicago Legend Candace Parker

K.C. also talks about how the offseason may go for the Bulls

By Jason Goff
The Bulls are on a roll and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Who better to discuss the streaking Bulls than K.C. Johnson, NBC Sports’ Chicago Bulls insider (2:26)? He breaks down their three-game winning streak, how the offseason may go for the Bulls (18:35), and more. Next, two-time WNBA MVP and WNBA champion Candace Parker joins the show to discuss her partnership with Muscle Milk, her experience playing for the Chicago Sky, being a part of the NBA on TNT broadcast crew, and her expectations for the upcoming season with the Las Vegas Aces (47:41).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: K.C. Johnson and Candace Parker
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

