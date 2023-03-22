Covering the Too-Hot Bulls With K.C. Johnson and Chatting With Chicago Legend Candace Parker



The Bulls are on a roll and are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Who better to discuss the streaking Bulls than K.C. Johnson, NBC Sports’ Chicago Bulls insider (2:26)? He breaks down their three-game winning streak, how the offseason may go for the Bulls (18:35), and more. Next, two-time WNBA MVP and WNBA champion Candace Parker joins the show to discuss her partnership with Muscle Milk, her experience playing for the Chicago Sky, being a part of the NBA on TNT broadcast crew, and her expectations for the upcoming season with the Las Vegas Aces (47:41).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: K.C. Johnson and Candace Parker

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

