‘The Mismatch’ LIVE! at the New Daisy Theatre in Memphis



In front of a sold-out crowd, Verno and KOC headline the New Daisy Theatre located on the world-famous Beale Street in Memphis! However, the guys are not alone, as The Ringer’s Joe House joins the show, as well as some surprise guests from the Grizzlies. The first surprise was David Roddy. The guys discuss his progress in his rookie season; playing for the Grizzlies G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle; as well as the team identity that the Grizz seem to be building. The second surprise was Jaren Jackson Jr. They discuss his hot streak, playing with Dillon Brooks, his relationship with the referees, and the desire to win Defensive Player of the Year. Also, the guys debate which teams in each conference have a true chance at winning it all.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Guests: Joe House, David Roddy, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Producers: Jessie Lopez, Elizabeth Fierman, and Ben Cruz

