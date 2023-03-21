 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dell Match Play Preview and Early Masters Thoughts With Rick Gehman

Plus, Valspar Championship takeaways

By Nathan Hubbard and Joe House
Valspar Championship - Final Round Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start by discussing their takeaways from the Valspar Championship, including Taylor Moore’s victory and worrying about Jordan Spieth (02:00). After, they are joined by Rick Gehman of CBS Sports to preview this week’s WGC-Dell Match Play and their favorite picks (15:10). They also give some early Masters thoughts and discuss what to expect from the LIV golfers who’ll be participating (40:33).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Rick Gehman
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

