Dell Match Play Preview and Early Masters Thoughts With Rick Gehman

House and Hubbard start by discussing their takeaways from the Valspar Championship, including Taylor Moore’s victory and worrying about Jordan Spieth (02:00). After, they are joined by Rick Gehman of CBS Sports to preview this week’s WGC-Dell Match Play and their favorite picks (15:10). They also give some early Masters thoughts and discuss what to expect from the LIV golfers who’ll be participating (40:33).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Rick Gehman
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
