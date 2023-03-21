 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does the Rookie of the Year Award Indicate a Hall of Fame Career?

Kyle and Seerat reflect on the most impressive rookie seasons in NBA history

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images


Seerat and Kyle get together to discuss the NBA Rookie of the Year award. They start their conversation by talking about past winners of the award and debating if players who win the award are destined for all-time greatness. This leads to a conversation about the ’09-10 season race between Tyreke Evans and Steph Curry and other particularly impressive rookie debuts in NBA history (11:59). After the break, they take a look at the current race for the award, which heavily favors Paolo Banchero and Jalen Williams, while they also examine some outliers for the award (28:57).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

