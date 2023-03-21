 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Egg Everything ‘WrestleMania’ Matchups, Dom Mysterio’s Mic Work, and the Cody vs. Roman Hype

Rosenberg and Dip discuss the hug between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, comparisons between this year’s ‘WrestleMania’ matchups and bagels, and more

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE Live Paris At Accorhotels Arena In Paris Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images


As the days tick down to WrestleMania, Rosenberg and Dip discuss:

• Rosenberg’s disdain for the “weather lovers”

• The hug between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (6:40)

• Comparisons between this year’s WrestleMania matchups and bagels (16:10)

• Dom Mysterio’s mic work … and the guys’ differing opinions on how good it actually is (25:58)

Plus, mailbag (40:46), and Rosenberg wants Dip to grow up!

Heading out to WrestleMania this year? So are we! Come kick off the weekend by joining the Ringer Wrestling crew for a meetup. We’ll be at Tom’s Watch Bar at LA Live on Thursday, March 30, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Grab a drink, come chat, and snap some selfies with us.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

