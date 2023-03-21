Egg Everything ‘WrestleMania’ Matchups, Dom Mysterio’s Mic Work, and the Cody vs. Roman Hype



As the days tick down to WrestleMania, Rosenberg and Dip discuss:

• Rosenberg’s disdain for the “weather lovers”

• The hug between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (6:40)

• Comparisons between this year’s WrestleMania matchups and bagels (16:10)

• Dom Mysterio’s mic work … and the guys’ differing opinions on how good it actually is (25:58)

Plus, mailbag (40:46), and Rosenberg wants Dip to grow up!

Heading out to WrestleMania this year? So are we! Come kick off the weekend by joining the Ringer Wrestling crew for a meetup. We’ll be at Tom’s Watch Bar at LA Live on Thursday, March 30, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Grab a drink, come chat, and snap some selfies with us.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS