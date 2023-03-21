Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Kickoff

The Eras Tour is finally here. Nora and Nathan break down the first two nights of Taylor Swift’s sold-out shows in Glendale, Arizona (or should we say Swift City, Era-zona). They talk about which songs they were surprised to see on the set list (1:00), her decision to include only one song from her Speak Now album (20:19), and how she’ll maintain a 44-song, three-and-a-half-hour set over the next seven months (34:19).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
