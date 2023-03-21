 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sweet 16 Preview, NBA Playoff Race Predictions, and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys review the opening weekend of March Madness, discuss the importance of home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs and pick which Eastern Conference teams will be in the play-in

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The East Coast Bias boys review the opening weekend of March Madness (1:00) before sharing their leans for Thursday (16:00) and Friday’s (25:00) Sweet 16 matchups. Then, they discuss the importance of home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs (31:00) and pick which Eastern Conference teams will be in the play-in (40:00). Finally, they close the show with their best bets (45:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

