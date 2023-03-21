Conte vs. the Culture: Breaking Down the Meltdown

James Allcott sits down with Rory Jennings to critically break down THAT Conte interview. They take a close look at who is to blame, the Tottenham culture or Conte himself? James and Rory also break down and read between the lines of the rant. What are the ramifications of this interview? What are the next steps for Tottenham? Which players deserve the criticism? And of course what next for Conte?
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Rory Jennings
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify