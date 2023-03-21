Reds at Old Trafford, Another Haaland Hat Trick and the ‘Villeneuve Pironi’ Documentary



Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to look back on the men’s FA Cup quarterfinals, which saw three red cards in 40 seconds at Old Trafford (01:00), another Haaland hat trick (12:15), plus a wonder goal winner for Sheffield United and Brighton impressing again (18:59). They then quickly round up some of the weekend’s Premier League, which saw Arsenal go into the international break eight points clear at the top (22:53) and a wild Antonio Conte press conference. They give flowers to David Brooks on his return to football after beating cancer, before Mayowa Quadri joins to discuss the brilliant Formula One documentary Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (42:27).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

