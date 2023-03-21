 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reds at Old Trafford, Another Haaland Hat Trick and the ‘Villeneuve Pironi’ Documentary

Ryan Hunn joins Ian to look back on the men’s FA Cup quarterfinals

By Ryan Hunn
Manchester United v Fulham: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to look back on the men’s FA Cup quarterfinals, which saw three red cards in 40 seconds at Old Trafford (01:00), another Haaland hat trick (12:15), plus a wonder goal winner for Sheffield United and Brighton impressing again (18:59). They then quickly round up some of the weekend’s Premier League, which saw Arsenal go into the international break eight points clear at the top (22:53) and a wild Antonio Conte press conference. They give flowers to David Brooks on his return to football after beating cancer, before Mayowa Quadri joins to discuss the brilliant Formula One documentary Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (42:27).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

