Ireland Secure the Slam in Dublin on Paddy’s weekend, so we chat to Finlay Bealham to find out how they marked the historic moment with a three-day celebration. The lads wrap up the final weekend of Six Nations action, including a much improved England performance, some fight from Wales in Paris, and a nervous last few minutes in Edinburgh. We pick our player of the tournament and look at what’s next and where each team is going into the World Cup.

