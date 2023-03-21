The Movie Star Playbook: Adam Driver Edition

Sean and Amanda look at the disappointing box office for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and discuss the perilous future of superhero movies (1:00). Then, they dig deep into 65 and the fascinating career arc of Adam Driver, discussing his role choices and where he’s going as a modern movie star. Finally, Sean talks with writer-director Jamie Dack about her new film, Palm Trees and Power Lines (65:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Jamie Dack
Producer: Bobby Wagner
