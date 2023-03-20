Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Finally Hug It Out!

David and Kaz kick off the show with the Cold Open Question: Which two wrestlers would you like to see hug at WrestleMania? Then, they discuss the following:
- Andy Kaufman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (4:01)
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hug it out (17:19)
- Who’s main-eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania (32:09)
- What defines a “dream match” (38:54)
- A Smackdown recap (55:00)
- The best types of wrestling shirts are … (60:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS