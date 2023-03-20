 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Finally Hug It Out!

Plus, talking the best types of wrestling shirts and what defines a “dream match”

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz kick off the show with the Cold Open Question: Which two wrestlers would you like to see hug at WrestleMania? Then, they discuss the following:

  • Andy Kaufman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (4:01)
  • Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hug it out (17:19)
  • Who’s main-eventing Night 1 of WrestleMania (32:09)
  • What defines a “dream match” (38:54)
  • A Smackdown recap (55:00)
  • The best types of wrestling shirts are … (60:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

