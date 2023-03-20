 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Law Roach’s Early Retirement, Ben Affleck’s Appearance on The Hollywood Reporter, and Taylor Swift’s Real Estate

Juliet and Amanda discuss the viral video involving the celebrity stylist and Zendaya

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show - Red Carpet Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images


Juliet and Amanda are back to discuss some interesting pop culture news, featuring celebrity fashion stylist Law Roach’s early retirement decision following a recent viral video of him and Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton fashion show. The two go in depth on their thoughts about his decision in the cutthroat fashion world, then speak about Ben Affleck’s appearance on The Hollywood Reporter amid the promotion of his upcoming movie Air, premiering April 5. Lastly, the ladies discuss a Wall Street Journal article on Taylor Swift’s real estate empire being worth over $150 million.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

