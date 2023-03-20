 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Donald Trump’s Looming Indictment and Undermining Jimmy Carter’s Presidency

Plus, talking Quentin Tarantino’s new film and FDU’s upset over Purdue in the NCAA tournament

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images


Bryan and David start the pod by discussing a recent article about Jimmy Carter that some are using to discount his presidency. Next, they dive into Donald Trump’s possible impending arrest, listen to Ron DeSantis’s comments about it, and break down the logistical complications of indicting a former president and what this might do for Trump’s reelection campaign (6:11). After the break, they discuss FDU’s upset over Purdue in the NCAA tournament, the rumors around Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, and the life of film critic Pauline Kael (27:09). David ends the pod by trying to guess this week’s Strained-Pun Headline (38:30).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

NBA Hot and Cold Players and a Fanatics Discussion With Cage Lawyer

Mike and Jesse discuss which basketball players’ card values have fluctuated the most this season

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Primer

Joanna and Mallory prepare to head back into the Canadian wilderness

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Eagles Lose Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in Free Agency

Ben and Sheil break down the move and discuss which safeties the Eagles should target on the open market

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Is the Franchise Model Starting to Fatigue in Hollywood?

After poor showings from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘The Mandalorian,’ Matt and Lucas speculate on the future of the franchise entertainment model

By Matthew Belloni

Dillon Brooks–Klay Thompson Trash Talk, Michael Jordan’s Time in the Front Office, and ‘Snowfall’

Logan and Raja also discuss the significance of a team enforcer

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Jeff Jarrett and Orange Cassidy Were Made for Each Other

Elsewhere, Masaaki Mochizuki and Mochizuki Jr. battled for the Open the Twin Gate title, while Drew McIntyre and Sheamus fought their way into a triple threat

By Phil Schneider