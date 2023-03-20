Donald Trump’s Looming Indictment and Undermining Jimmy Carter’s Presidency



Bryan and David start the pod by discussing a recent article about Jimmy Carter that some are using to discount his presidency. Next, they dive into Donald Trump’s possible impending arrest, listen to Ron DeSantis’s comments about it, and break down the logistical complications of indicting a former president and what this might do for Trump’s reelection campaign (6:11). After the break, they discuss FDU’s upset over Purdue in the NCAA tournament, the rumors around Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, and the life of film critic Pauline Kael (27:09). David ends the pod by trying to guess this week’s Strained-Pun Headline (38:30).

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS