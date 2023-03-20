 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Round 2 Wrap-Up Special With Michael Lombardi

Tate Frazier recaps the entire slate of games on Sunday with his most notable tidbits, including Sean Miller’s Sweet 16 return, Coach Cal’s exit, Creighton’s statement win, and Miami’s big move for the ACC

By Tate Frazier
The Ringer’s Tate Frazier recaps the entire slate of games on Sunday with his most notable tidbits, including Sean Miller’s Sweet 16 return, Coach Cal’s exit, Creighton’s statement win, and Miami’s big move for the ACC (1:57). Then, old friend and GM Shuffle host Michael Lombardi joins to talk about New Jersey playing spoiler in March, the Muss Bus, and more big-picture story lines (32:55)!

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Michale Lombardi
Producer: Kyle Crichton

