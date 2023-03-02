Volpe and Mauricio Impress at Spring Training, Michael Carter II on How the Jets Make the Playoffs, and Ian Begley on the Knicks Fever



(1:37) — KNICKS: The Knicks take their seven-game winning streak to Miami and Boston over the weekend. Can they keep the vibes alive?

(4:03) — SPRING TRAINING: How will the young prospects on the Yankees and Mets impact their rosters this upcoming season?

(11:38) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Devils, and Yankees.

(22:31) — IAN BEGLEY: SNY’s Ian Begley returns to discuss Josh Hart’s impact, Jalen Brunson’s leadership, and the keys for the Knicks to make a postseason run.

(38:14) — MICHAEL CARTER II: NY Jets DB Michael Carter II joins the show to recap the Jets’ ’22 campaign, Sauce Gardner, and how the Jets can improve for the next season.

(54:42) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

