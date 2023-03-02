 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Volpe and Mauricio Impress at Spring Training, Michael Carter II on How the Jets Make the Playoffs, and Ian Begley on the Knicks Fever

Plus, JJ returns to test his trivia skills!

By John Jastremski
New Orleans Pelicans v New York Knicks Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


(1:37) — KNICKS: The Knicks take their seven-game winning streak to Miami and Boston over the weekend. Can they keep the vibes alive?

(4:03) — SPRING TRAINING: How will the young prospects on the Yankees and Mets impact their rosters this upcoming season?

(11:38) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Devils, and Yankees.

(22:31) — IAN BEGLEY: SNY’s Ian Begley returns to discuss Josh Hart’s impact, Jalen Brunson’s leadership, and the keys for the Knicks to make a postseason run.

(38:14) — MICHAEL CARTER II: NY Jets DB Michael Carter II joins the show to recap the Jets’ ’22 campaign, Sauce Gardner, and how the Jets can improve for the next season.

(54:42) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: @john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Michael Carter II and Ian Begley
Producer: Stefan Anderson

