Volpe and Mauricio Impress at Spring Training, Michael Carter II on How the Jets Make the Playoffs, and Ian Begley on the Knicks Fever

(1:37) — KNICKS: The Knicks take their seven-game winning streak to Miami and Boston over the weekend. Can they keep the vibes alive?
(4:03) — SPRING TRAINING: How will the young prospects on the Yankees and Mets impact their rosters this upcoming season?
(11:38) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Devils, and Yankees.
(22:31) — IAN BEGLEY: SNY’s Ian Begley returns to discuss Josh Hart’s impact, Jalen Brunson’s leadership, and the keys for the Knicks to make a postseason run.
(38:14) — MICHAEL CARTER II: NY Jets DB Michael Carter II joins the show to recap the Jets’ ’22 campaign, Sauce Gardner, and how the Jets can improve for the next season.
(54:42) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Michael Carter II and Ian Begley
Producer: Stefan Anderson
