Alfie Mawson—Retired From Football at 29

Alfie talks about the struggles he had to deal with outside of football and the heartbreaking news of being told his playing days were over

By Ben Foster
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth - Sky Bet League One Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images


Today on the Fozcast we have Alfie Mawson! Alfie has played for the likes of Fulham, Wycombe, Swansea, and Barnsley, but at the age of 29 he has been forced into early retirement due to problems within his knee. Alfie talks about the struggles he had to deal with outside of football and the heartbreaking news of being told his playing days were over...

We also talk to Alfie about his time at England and playing with the likes of Jack Wilshere and John Stones, he also gives us an insight to how good they really are!

