Mailbag: Design Nostalgia and Kit Cycles, the Perfect Match, Plus a Midweek Round-Up

Musa and Ryan also talk Arsenal’s position at the top of the Premier League and the FA Cup quarterfinals

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin by rounding up some midweek football, including Arsenal extending their lead to five points at the top of the Premier League (02:38), Grimsby Town and Sheffield United being two of the four non–Premier League sides in the FA Cup quarterfinals (10:28) and another red card for José Mourinho. They then open the mailbag and get philosophical about a big question relating to nostalgia in football design and kit cycles (19:56), before they design their perfect matches (38:16) and more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

