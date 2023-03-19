Saudi Arabian GP Reactions: Safety Car Mishaps, Penalties, and a Victorious Checo Perez

Meg is joined by Spanners to recap the second race of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. They kick things off with reactions to Checo’s first win of the season and Red Bull’s overall performance (2:06). Then, they discuss George Russell’s win (?) (11:24) and revisit the alarms coming from Ferrari (21:38). Later, they touch on the most impressive overtake of the day and more on the safety car, penalties, and the best of the rest.
Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes
