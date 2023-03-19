 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saudi Arabian GP Reactions: Safety Car Mishaps, Penalties, and a Victorious Checo Perez

Plus, discussing the most impressive overtake of the day

By Megan Schuster
Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images


Meg is joined by Spanners to recap the second race of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. They kick things off with reactions to Checo’s first win of the season and Red Bull’s overall performance (2:06). Then, they discuss George Russell’s win (?) (11:24) and revisit the alarms coming from Ferrari (21:38). Later, they touch on the most impressive overtake of the day and more on the safety car, penalties, and the best of the rest.

Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Formula One

The Latest

Justin Verrier on the Struggling Celtics. Plus, the Sox’s Underrated Signing.

Verrier joins to discuss Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles

By Brian Barrett and Justin Verrier

Ike Barinholtz on ‘History of the World Part II’

Larry and Ike discuss what it was like working with comedy titan Mel Brooks and the pioneering aspects of Brooks’s legendary movie ‘Blazing Saddles’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Play

Ariel Helwani: Colby Covington “should fight someone else”

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Troy Farkas discuss Leon Edwards’s victory at UFC 286 and whether top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington deserves the next title shot

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

UFC 286 Reaction: Leon Edwards Silences the Doubters and (Apparently) Colby Covington Is Next? Plus, Justin Gaethje Wins a War.

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman again, ending all doubts as to whether Edwards’s UFC 278 headkick knockout was a fluke. Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll break it all down.

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

Round of 32 Preview

JJ returns with Eli Hershkovich to recap Kansas being upset by Arkansas and the other matches from the round of 32

By John Jastremski

Day 3 Rapid Reactions With J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Duke falling to a physical Tennessee team, Arkansas upsetting the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann