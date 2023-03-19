 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Verrier on the Struggling Celtics. Plus, the Sox’s Underrated Signing.

Verrier joins to discuss Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles

By Brian Barrett and Justin Verrier
Boston Celtics v Utah Jazz Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images


The Ringer’s Justin Verrier joins the show to discuss the slumping Celtics, Jayson Tatum’s ongoing shooting woes and what may be causing them, Jaylen Brown’s chances of making an All-NBA team, how the Celtics stack up against some of the other Eastern Conference contenders, and more (0:15). Next, Brian looks at new Pats TE Mike Gesicki, then does a deep dive into the numbers on new Red Sox OF Adam Duvall and the revamped outfield overall (30:00). Finally, Brian recaps the Bruins’ dismantling of the Sabres on Sunday and talks about Patrice Bergeron’s Boston legacy (44:00).

‌We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Justin Verrier
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

