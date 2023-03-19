Day 3 Rapid Reactions With J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Day 1 of the round of 32, including: Duke falling to a physical Tennessee team, Arkansas upsetting the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks (1:38), as well as Auburn-Houston, Alabama cruising past Maryland, a worthy opponent in San Diego State, another Princeton win, UCLA-Northwestern, Penn State-Texas (27:12), some Day 3 shoutouts and more!
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
