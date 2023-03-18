 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vieira Gone, Arsenal Out, Plus Film and Music Selections for Good Vibes!

Ian is joined by Mayowa and Ryan to talk about the sacked Crystal Palace manager, the Europe League, and Good Vibe Friday

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri and Ryan Hunn to quickly chat about Arsenal exiting the Europa League (1:00) and Patrick Vieira being sacked as Crystal Palace manager (7:00), before they turn it into a Good Vibe Friday. They pick some of their go-to music for when they need some good vibes (14:11), before talking about which films also raise the mood (22:38).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Emergency Pod: Down Goes No. 1 Purdue! With J. Kyle Mann

Fairleigh Dickinson’s victory, what’s next for Zach Edey, and what went wrong for Purdue

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Winners and Losers of the NCAA Men’s Tournament Round 1

From a trio of Cinderellas to a bunch of bad beats, the first round of the men’s tournament delivered. Here are our winners and losers from the first two days of March Madness.

By Rodger Sherman

Day Two Rapid Reactions With J. Kyle Mann

Takeaways from the end of round one, including Creighton’s victory, Xavier’s struggles, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and much more

By Tate Frazier

The Shortest Team in College Basketball Just Pulled Off the Greatest Tourney Upset Ever

Purdue was supposed to be an NCAA tournament giant. It was no match for 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson and the short kings of March Madness.

By Rodger Sherman

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 3 Deep Dive

Plus, Ben Lindbergh joins Jo and Mal on the show to give out their episodic awards

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Rise in NBA Scoring, the Milwaukee Bucks, and Potential MVPs With Seth Partnow

Wos and Seth discuss the their potential picks for MVPs, and more

By Wosny Lambre