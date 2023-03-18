Vieira Gone, Arsenal Out, Plus Film and Music Selections for Good Vibes!

Ian is joined by Mayowa Quadri and Ryan Hunn to quickly chat about Arsenal exiting the Europa League (1:00) and Patrick Vieira being sacked as Crystal Palace manager (7:00), before they turn it into a Good Vibe Friday. They pick some of their go-to music for when they need some good vibes (14:11), before talking about which films also raise the mood (22:38).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Mayowa Quadri and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
