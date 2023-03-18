 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Day Two Rapid Reactions With J. Kyle Mann

Takeaways from the end of round one, including Creighton’s victory, Xavier’s struggles, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and much more

By Tate Frazier
NC State v Creighton Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the end of round one of the NCAA tournament, including a classic Michigan State “Mr. March” win, Xavier’s struggles in its victory over Kennesaw State, Memphis falling to Florida Atlantic University, Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 31-point performance in Creighton’s victory over NC State, and Providence-Kentucky (1:24). Then they discuss Iona-UConn and Rick Pitino’s next move, Arizona State–TCU, a monster game by Trayce Jackson-Davis in Indiana–Kent State, Drake-Miami, round one takeaways, and more (33:30)!

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Fruitless

Rosenberg and Dip discuss weddings, fruit, Roman Reigns, and more

By Peter Rosenberg

Vieira Gone, Arsenal Out, Plus Film and Music Selections for Good Vibes!

Ian is joined by Mayowa and Ryan to talk about the sacked Crystal Palace manager, the Europe League, and Good Vibe Friday

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Emergency Pod: Down Goes No. 1 Purdue! With J. Kyle Mann

Fairleigh Dickinson’s victory, what’s next for Zach Edey, and what went wrong for Purdue

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Winners and Losers of the NCAA Men’s Tournament Round 1

From a trio of Cinderellas to a bunch of bad beats, the first round of the men’s tournament delivered. Here are our winners and losers from the first two days of March Madness.

By Rodger Sherman

The Shortest Team in College Basketball Just Pulled Off the Greatest Tourney Upset Ever

Purdue was supposed to be an NCAA tournament giant. It was no match for 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson and the short kings of March Madness.

By Rodger Sherman

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 3 Deep Dive

Plus, Ben Lindbergh joins Jo and Mal on the show to give out their episodic awards

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more