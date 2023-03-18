Day Two Rapid Reactions With J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the end of round one of the NCAA tournament, including a classic Michigan State “Mr. March” win, Xavier’s struggles in its victory over Kennesaw State, Memphis falling to Florida Atlantic University, Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 31-point performance in Creighton’s victory over NC State, and Providence-Kentucky (1:24). Then they discuss Iona-UConn and Rick Pitino’s next move, Arizona State–TCU, a monster game by Trayce Jackson-Davis in Indiana–Kent State, Drake-Miami, round one takeaways, and more (33:30)!
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
