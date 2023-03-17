Tournament NBA Potentials, Embiid Pushing for MVP, and the Feel-Good Kings Clinch a Winning Season

Verno and KOC discuss Ja Morant’s suspension before turning their attention to Draymond Green’s suspension after he received his 16th technical foul this season. They then discuss the feel-good Kings, who clinched their first winning season since 2005-06 (01:40). With the 76ers riding a six-game winning streak, the guys note that Joel Embiid is making a strong push for MVP as they debate the current MVP standings (22:39). With March Madness still underway, the guys discuss some of their favorite players in the tournament, as well as those players’ NBA potential (42:05).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
