Tapping Into March Madness. Plus, a Ring Culture Debate and League Scuffles.

Austin and Pausha tap into March Madness and recap Pausha’s in-person experience watching the wild Virginia-Furman game, before they discuss the difference between college and professional hoops (1:20). Then, they switch gears and try to make sense of scuffles around the league, including the recent confrontation involving Giannis, Trey Lyles, and Brook Lopez (13:58). They also weigh in on the “ring culture” debate (24:38) and Ja Morant’s recent interview about his current situation. Later, Austin’s Pet Peeves makes a return, and he lets slip which teammate has a soup obsession during Timberwolves film sessions (34:37).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
