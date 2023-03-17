 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tapping Into March Madness. Plus, a Ring Culture Debate and League Scuffles.

Austin’s Pet Peeves makes a return, and he lets slip which teammate has a soup obsession during Timberwolves film sessions

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Furman v Virginia Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha tap into March Madness and recap Pausha’s in-person experience watching the wild Virginia-Furman game, before they discuss the difference between college and professional hoops (1:20). Then, they switch gears and try to make sense of scuffles around the league, including the recent confrontation involving Giannis, Trey Lyles, and Brook Lopez (13:58). They also weigh in on the “ring culture” debate (24:38) and Ja Morant’s recent interview about his current situation. Later, Austin’s Pet Peeves makes a return, and he lets slip which teammate has a soup obsession during Timberwolves film sessions (34:37).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In NBA

The Latest

‘New Jersey’ Episode 6

Rachel and Callie also discuss the Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry
Play

What Will Adidas Do With Their $1.3 Billion Worth of Unsold Yeezys?

Wosny Lambre also discusses the New Balance x Action Bronson collaboration, a new pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs, and some off-court fits from Evan Fournier, Anthony Davis, and Damian Lillard

By Wosny Lambre

Friday Night March Madness Bracket Preview, Jets Playoff Odds, and NBA Weekend Bets

The East Coast Bias boys also review the first full day of the NCAA tournament

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Mailbag: Why Does the Internet Make Us Depressed? Where Does Good Writing Come From? Is College Worth It Anymore?

Derek answers your burning questions in a special mailbag episode!

By Derek Thompson

Introducing ‘Blackballed’

‘Blackballed,’ a new podcast, covers Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Bill Willis, and Marion Motley, who reintegrated professional football in 1946. The burying of their story, and the secret ban on Black players that came before, is a critical piece of the history of the NFL’s complicated relationship with race.

By Chelsea Stark and Lex Pryor

House Bill 999 and Criticisms of Kamala

Plus, a discussion about a therapist who decided to stop accepting male clients

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay