Edwin Diaz Out for the Season and March Madness Brackets Get Busted



(1:28) — METS: After test results, Edwin Diaz has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. How will the Mets respond without their All-Star closer?

(3:50) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the opening day of the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.

(8:29) — KNICKS: The Knicks return from their West Coast trip and host the Nuggets on Saturday.

(9:51) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets

(14:05) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY and NBC Sports’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss how Aaron Rodgers fits on the Jets, what a potential trade looks like, Darren Waller, and his thoughts on the Mets for the upcoming season.

(32:04) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Connor Rodgers

Producer: Stefan Anderson

