 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Edwin Diaz Out for the Season and March Madness Brackets Get Busted

Plus, Connor Rodgers on what could make Aaron Rodgers a great fit with the Jets

By John Jastremski
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(1:28) — METS: After test results, Edwin Diaz has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. How will the Mets respond without their All-Star closer?

(3:50) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the opening day of the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.

(8:29) — KNICKS: The Knicks return from their West Coast trip and host the Nuggets on Saturday.

(9:51) — CALLS: Callers talk Mets

(14:05) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY and NBC Sports’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss how Aaron Rodgers fits on the Jets, what a potential trade looks like, Darren Waller, and his thoughts on the Mets for the upcoming season.

(32:04) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Connor Rodgers
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Making a Monster: Danny Cage’s Pro Wrestling School Enters the Spotlight

Meet the man behind the New Jersey–based pro wrestling school that is the subject of a new Apple TV+ docuseries on the journey to (hopefully) becoming a wrestling superstar

By Cameron Hawkins

Donald Glover’s New Show, ‘Swarm,’ Is Designed to Make Headlines

The first series from Glover following the conclusion of ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Swarm,’ obviously aims to provoke—or, in a more on-theme metaphor, pack some sting

By Alison Herman

Why Are You Watching College Basketball? Plus, ESPN’s Elle Duncan.

Jason also breaks down what Lonzo Ball’s third knee surgery means for his Bulls future

By Jason Goff

Curry vs. Rodgers, Plus Drafting the Worst NBA Contracts With Joe House and Wosny Lambre

Bill Simmons, Joe House, and Wosny Lambre draft the 21 worst contracts of 2023 in the second annual NBA Worst Contracts Draft

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and 1 more

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reunion Part 2, Ariana Madix’s Statement, and ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 5

Jodi, Chelsea, and Zack talk Alexia Echevarria’s continued problematic nature, Larsa Pippen, the Sandoval-Leviss scandal, and more!

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker

Conor McGregor Interview Reaction. Plus, 3PAC’s UFC 286 Preview!

The guys break down the upcoming main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more