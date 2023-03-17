Lady Gaga’s Oscar Performance, Lindsay Lohan’s Pregnancy, and Miley Cyrus’s ‘LOL’

There were some great looks at the Oscars this week, including the outfits of Lady Gaga, Fan Bingbing, and Angela Bassett (1:00). Celebrity stylist Law Roach announced he is retiring, and Lindsay Lohan announced she’s having a baby (17:49). This week’s Cringe Mode is the 2012 Miley Cyrus movie LOL (32:45). And if you followed the Sophie Turner model and married your preteen celeb crush, who would you be married to right now (52:38)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
