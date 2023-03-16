 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Osimhen Keeps Rising, and Haaland Hits Five. Plus, the Reyna vs. Berhalter Report.

Musa and Ryan cover this week’s Champions League results and the U.S. Soccer report that was released this week in the Reyna and Berhalter saga

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Giovanni Simeone of SSC Napoli substitutes Victor Osimhen... Photo by Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan focus on this week’s Champions League while shouting out a few other midweek results. They begin with Napoli’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt (10:03), Real Madrid holding off Liverpool (15:08), Manchester City hitting seven and Erling Haaland hitting five past RB Leipzig (22:02) and a wild final seven minutes in Porto that Inter survived. They then touch on the U.S. Soccer report that was released this week in the Reyna and Berhalter saga (35:13).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

