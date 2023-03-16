Osimhen Keeps Rising, and Haaland Hits Five. Plus, the Reyna vs. Berhalter Report.

Musa and Ryan focus on this week’s Champions League while shouting out a few other midweek results. They begin with Napoli’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt (10:03), Real Madrid holding off Liverpool (15:08), Manchester City hitting seven and Erling Haaland hitting five past RB Leipzig (22:02) and a wild final seven minutes in Porto that Inter survived. They then touch on the U.S. Soccer report that was released this week in the Reyna and Berhalter saga (35:13).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
