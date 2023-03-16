Brian Windhorst on Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and Don Nelson Stories

Logan and Raja are joined by longtime ESPN sportswriter and two-time New York Times bestselling author Brian Windhorst to discuss his story on top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama and how the French phenom is readying himself for the league (8:09). Along the way, Windhorst highlights how Wembanyama compares to LeBron James as a generational prospect (31:57). Later, he talks about the impact of the late trade deadline moves from the Los Angeles Lakers and what that means for LeBron’s relationship with the team (51:48). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (56:44).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Brian Windhorst
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
