Brian Windhorst on Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and Don Nelson Stories

Brian Windhorst joins Logan and Raja to discuss how Wembanyama compares to LeBron

By Raja Bell and Logan Murdock
Boulogne Levallois v Nancy - LNB Pro A Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by longtime ESPN sportswriter and two-time New York Times bestselling author Brian Windhorst to discuss his story on top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama and how the French phenom is readying himself for the league (8:09). Along the way, Windhorst highlights how Wembanyama compares to LeBron James as a generational prospect (31:57). Later, he talks about the impact of the late trade deadline moves from the Los Angeles Lakers and what that means for LeBron’s relationship with the team (51:48). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (56:44).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Brian Windhorst
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

