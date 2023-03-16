Clippers Win Despite Steph’s 50, Sixers Defeat Cavs, and Ja Morant Suspended

Justin, Rob, and Wos recap the Clippers’ victory over the Warriors. They discuss how Stephen Curry’s 50-point performance wasn’t enough to overcome the team’s struggles and whether the Clippers are starting to jell. Then they break down the Sixers’ victory over the Cavaliers. They debate whether Philadelphia will be able to jump over Boston for the second seed in the East. Finally, they discuss Ja Morant being handed an eight-game suspension by the NBA and his one-on-one interview with Jalen Rose.
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
