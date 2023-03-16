 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Clippers Win Despite Steph’s 50, Sixers Defeat Cavs, and Ja Morant Suspended

Plus, a debate on whether the 76ers will be able to pass Boston in the Eastern Conference standings

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos recap the Clippers’ victory over the Warriors. They discuss how Stephen Curry’s 50-point performance wasn’t enough to overcome the team’s struggles and whether the Clippers are starting to jell. Then they break down the Sixers’ victory over the Cavaliers. They debate whether Philadelphia will be able to jump over Boston for the second seed in the East. Finally, they discuss Ja Morant being handed an eight-game suspension by the NBA and his one-on-one interview with Jalen Rose.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Group Chat

The Latest

Ari Shapiro and ‘The Best Strangers in the World’

Ari Shapiro joins to discuss his first book, accidentally becoming a face of same-sex marriage, and his life as a member of the band Pink Martini

By Bakari Sellers

Brian Windhorst on Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and Don Nelson Stories 

Brian Windhorst joins Logan and Raja to discuss how Wembanyama compares to LeBron

By Raja Bell and Logan Murdock

The New Bachelorette Revealed, the “Women Tell All,” and ‘Love Island’ Conversations With Callie Curry

Juliet and Callie also discuss the villa turning on Jessie

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

The Best Movie With a Number in Its Title

Inspired by ‘65,’ Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate their picks for the ultimate movie with a number in its title. Cast your vote here!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Aaron Rodgers Wants to Be a Jet, and Edwin Diaz Suffers an Injury in the WBC

Joe Benigno and Danny Heifetz join JJ

By John Jastremski

The Cure: Part 2 With Hanif Abdurraqib

Hanif and Yasi continue on their voyage through the Cure’s discography, from ‘The Head on the Door’ to ‘Disintegration’

By Yasi Salek