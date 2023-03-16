Joel Embiid Continues MVP Push in Victory Over the Cavs

The Sixers are on a six-game winning streak following a victory Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which Joel Embiid scored 36 points and collected 18 rebounds. Chris and Raheem discuss Embiid possibly being the best Sixer they’ve ever watched, and how well James Harden has grasped the offense and controlled the game against the Cavs. On the flip side, how concerned should fans be about the defense at the start of games?
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
