The Bella Twins Are No More! Plus, Danny Cage and Gabby Ortiz on Apple TV+’s ‘Monster Factory.’



Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:

The Bella Twins rebranding themselves as the Garcia Twins (4:40)

LA Knight getting babyface pops and his rumored path to ‘WrestleMania’ (13:30)

John Cena addressing retirement rumors (20:20)

Then they discuss Apple TV+’s upcoming docuseries ‘Monster Factory,’ which tells the story of one of the most famous wrestling schools in the world (25:57). Afterward, they are joined by ‘Monster Factory’ stars Danny Cage and Gabby Ortiz, who give fans an idea of what to expect in the series and talk through what has their attention right now across all of professional wrestling (33:55). The guys close the show discussing highlights from NXT (53:47) and previewing tonight’s AEW ‘Dynamite’ (62:20).

Be sure to check out “Monster Factory” on Apple TV+ debuting this Friday, March 17!

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Danny Cage and Gabby Ortiz

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS