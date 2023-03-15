Lessons From Bahrain, and a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Preview



Meg is joined by Scott Mitchell-Malm from The Race to break down what we’re seeing across the grid heading into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. They begin by discussing which teams and drivers are performing above or below expectations (2:16), touch on the biggest takeaways from the first race of the season (12:37), and then preview the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with discussion about on- and off-track safety protocols, what we learned from last year’s race, and what we can expect from this track (39:49).

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Scott Mitchell-Malm

Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify