March Madness Prospects to Watch, Plus Scoot Henderson Is Shut Down



KOC and J. Kyle Mann react to Scoot Henderson being shut down for the rest of the season (01:45). They debate if Scoot has shown enough during his time in the G League before discussing why Brandon Miller has leaped over Scoot as the no. 2 overall prospect behind Victor Wembanyama. Also, the guys give their predictions for March Madness before discussing which prospects to watch during the tournament (19:04).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

