March Madness Prospects to Watch, Plus Scoot Henderson Is Shut Down

KOC and Kyle debate whether Scoot has shown enough during his time in the G League before discussing why Brandon Miller has leaped over Scoot as the no. 2 overall prospect

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
G-League Ignite v College Park Skyhawks Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann react to Scoot Henderson being shut down for the rest of the season (01:45). They debate if Scoot has shown enough during his time in the G League before discussing why Brandon Miller has leaped over Scoot as the no. 2 overall prospect behind Victor Wembanyama. Also, the guys give their predictions for March Madness before discussing which prospects to watch during the tournament (19:04).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

