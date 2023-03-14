 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Do We Determine the Value of the Most Improved Player Award?

Kyle and Seerat discuss the history of the award and who they think should be favored to win it this season

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat begin by discussing the online responses to Kyle’s “sicko” segment from a couple of weeks ago. They then dive into the complicated history of the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, from its awkward and sometimes controversial beginnings as the “Comeback Player” prize to its current context and philosophical application (5:15). Next, they take a look at past award winners and examine the types of leaps those players made to achieve this prestigious recognition (19:10). They end the pod by talking about some of the modern players making massive improvements to their games (34:49) and revealing their picks for who should win the award this year (48:52).

Hosts: J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

