A Very Underrated Thing in Wrestling, Rey Mysterio to Enter WWE Hall of Fame, and Is ‘WrestleMania’ Even Happening?



Just days before Rosenberg makes his triumphant return to Dip-er-lago, Rosenberg, SGG, and a sleep-deprived Dip gather to discuss:

• The announcement that Rey Mysterio will enter the WWE Hall of Fame (3:19)

• Why this year’s WrestleMania lineup makes Dip groan (21:27)

• What Rosenberg believes to be one of the most underrated story lines in pro wrestling right now (29:19)

• Expectations for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (30:08)

• Did COVID-19 save Roman Reigns?

Plus, mailbag (50:48), Montreal bagel opinions, and truff talk. Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

