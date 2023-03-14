 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Very Underrated Thing in Wrestling, Rey Mysterio to Enter WWE Hall of Fame, and Is ‘WrestleMania’ Even Happening?

Plus, the guys discuss their expectations for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Just days before Rosenberg makes his triumphant return to Dip-er-lago, Rosenberg, SGG, and a sleep-deprived Dip gather to discuss:

• The announcement that Rey Mysterio will enter the WWE Hall of Fame (3:19)
• Why this year’s WrestleMania lineup makes Dip groan (21:27)
• What Rosenberg believes to be one of the most underrated story lines in pro wrestling right now (29:19)
• Expectations for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (30:08)
• Did COVID-19 save Roman Reigns?

Plus, mailbag (50:48), Montreal bagel opinions, and truff talk. Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

