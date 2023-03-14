Jesus Back for Arsenal, Isak Scores for Newcastle, and a Pivotal Weekend in the WSL

After an eventful weekend, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss Gabriel Jesus’s return in Arsenal’s win over Fulham (04:09), plus Newcastle’s win at home over Wolves and Bournemouth’s brilliant performance against Liverpool. They then turn their attention to the Barclays WSL, where Chelsea won a crucial top-of-the-table clash against Manchester United (42:25).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
