Jesus Back for Arsenal, Isak Scores for Newcastle, and a Pivotal Weekend in the WSL

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss Gabriel Jesus’s return in Arsenal’s win over Fulham and more

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images


After an eventful weekend, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to discuss Gabriel Jesus’s return in Arsenal’s win over Fulham (04:09), plus Newcastle’s win at home over Wolves and Bournemouth’s brilliant performance against Liverpool. They then turn their attention to the Barclays WSL, where Chelsea won a crucial top-of-the-table clash against Manchester United (42:25).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

