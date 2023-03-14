The Truth Behind the Manchester United Takeover Battle



James Allcott is joined by Sam Peoples of United Peoples TV to discuss who the new owners of Manchester United will be. The pair also discuss the fallout from this, such as what Man United would become under Qatari ownership, how much money the prospective new owners can spend and the moral aspects of it all. With Jim Ratcliffe also in contention, James and Sam discuss who the preferred bidder for Man United should be. And of course, which players should the club purchase with the money?

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Sam Peoples

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

