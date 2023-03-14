 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Truth Behind the Manchester United Takeover Battle

James Allcott is joined by Sam Peoples to discuss who the new owners of Manchester United will be

By James Lawrence Allcott
Manchester United Training Session Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images


James Allcott is joined by Sam Peoples of United Peoples TV to discuss who the new owners of Manchester United will be. The pair also discuss the fallout from this, such as what Man United would become under Qatari ownership, how much money the prospective new owners can spend and the moral aspects of it all. With Jim Ratcliffe also in contention, James and Sam discuss who the preferred bidder for Man United should be. And of course, which players should the club purchase with the money?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Sam Peoples
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

Tracking the Top 100 (and Counting) NFL Free Agents of 2023

First, The Ringer ranked the 100-plus best available free agents. Now that the market is open, follow along as we track where all these players end up.

By Sheil Kapadia

The Eagles Lose Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards in Legal Tampering Period

Sheil and Ben break down the Eagles’ key losses and additions, who they should try to retain from last year’s team, and free agents on the market they should pursue

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Angela and the Academy, Plus Sam Pollard on Documentary Filmmaking

Van and Rachel also discuss President Biden addressing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

England Get Le Crunched, Jim’s New Tattoo and Italy’s Paolo Garbisi

The lads also discuss what comes next ahead of a Paddy’s Day Grand Slam showdown in Dublin between Ireland and England

By The Rugby Pod

The Collapsing Celtics, Bucks Beam the Kings, and the Helter-Skelter Warriors With Rob Mahoney

KOC and Rob Mahoney also cover the Mavericks’ loss to the Grizzlies and good news about injured stars LeBron James and Karl Anthony-Towns

By Kevin O'Connor and Rob Mahoney

Ja Morant’s Ongoing Absence, Breaking Down the MVP Race, and ‘Snowfall’

Plus, breaking down Kyrie Irving’s and Luka Doncic’s injuries

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell