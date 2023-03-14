 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Collapsing Celtics, Bucks Beam the Kings, and the Helter-Skelter Warriors With Rob Mahoney

KOC and Rob Mahoney also cover the Mavericks’ loss to the Grizzlies and good news about injured stars LeBron James and Karl Anthony-Towns

By Kevin O'Connor and Rob Mahoney
Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


KOC and Rob Mahoney (who’s filling in for Chris Vernon) recap a fun night of NBA action, beginning with the Bucks’ comeback victory over the Kings (01:29). They discuss Giannis dropping 46 as well as Brook Lopez’s importance to the team. They also debate whether the Kings can make a run in the playoffs (10:22). After losing to the last-place Rockets, is it time to reconsider the Celtics as possible title favorites (17:03)? The Warriors looked like shades of their old selves, defeating the Suns for their seventh straight home win, and KOC and Rob discuss Deandre Ayton’s lack of impact before debating how the Warriors will fare without Andrew Wiggins (28:10). Without Kyrie or Luka, the Mavs lost to the Grizzlies; the guys discuss their disappointment with this Mavs team (37:58). They also discuss the good news about injured stars LeBron James and Karl Anthony-Towns (50:01).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Ja Morant’s Ongoing Absence, Breaking Down the MVP Race, and ‘Snowfall’

Plus, breaking down Kyrie Irving’s and Luka Doncic’s injuries

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

‘Bad Boys’ (1983) With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

Bill and Chris discuss the crime drama starring Sean Penn

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

A Big Day for the Bears, and Sean Payton Won’t Let Russ Cook

Plus, why the Dolphins are winning free agency so far and what to make of other signings from the legal tampering window

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Hometown Week, the New Bachelorette, and a ‘Love Island’ Recap

Juliet and Callie break down Zach’s latest dates

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

The ‘Bachelor’ Recap: Dendrophilia, Delis, and Heartbreak at the Hometowns

Zach crosses the country visiting the hometowns of his final four girlfriends—and maybe, for the first time, realizes that they have to pick him just as much as he gets to pick them

By Lindsay Jones

Tracking the Top 100 (and Counting) NFL Free Agents of 2023

First, The Ringer ranked the 100-plus best available free agents. Now that the market is open, follow along as we track where all these players end up.

By Sheil Kapadia