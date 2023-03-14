The Collapsing Celtics, Bucks Beam the Kings, and the Helter-Skelter Warriors With Rob Mahoney



KOC and Rob Mahoney (who’s filling in for Chris Vernon) recap a fun night of NBA action, beginning with the Bucks’ comeback victory over the Kings (01:29). They discuss Giannis dropping 46 as well as Brook Lopez’s importance to the team. They also debate whether the Kings can make a run in the playoffs (10:22). After losing to the last-place Rockets, is it time to reconsider the Celtics as possible title favorites (17:03)? The Warriors looked like shades of their old selves, defeating the Suns for their seventh straight home win, and KOC and Rob discuss Deandre Ayton’s lack of impact before debating how the Warriors will fare without Andrew Wiggins (28:10). Without Kyrie or Luka, the Mavs lost to the Grizzlies; the guys discuss their disappointment with this Mavs team (37:58). They also discuss the good news about injured stars LeBron James and Karl Anthony-Towns (50:01).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts