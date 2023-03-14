 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ja Morant’s Ongoing Absence, Breaking Down the MVP Race, and ‘Snowfall’

Plus, breaking down Kyrie Irving’s and Luka Doncic’s injuries

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to give their reactions to Monday’s Memphis Grizzlies–Dallas Mavericks matchup before discussing Ja Morant’s ongoing absence from the Grizzlies and how the team has responded (2:00). Along the way, they talk about the injuries to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic and debate whether the All-Star pairing is working out (17:00). Next, they touch on this year’s tight MVP race and make the argument for each candidate’s chances at winning the award (38:00). Later, Kerm joins the guys for Snowfall talk (54:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

