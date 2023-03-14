 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

England Get Le Crunched, Jim’s New Tattoo and Italy’s Paolo Garbisi

The lads also discuss what comes next ahead of a Paddy’s Day Grand Slam showdown in Dublin between Ireland and England

By The Rugby Pod
England v France - Guinness Six Nations Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images


After a French shellacking at Twickenham, the lads give their take on what went wrong for England and Borthwick in their record Six Nations defeat against France, and what comes next ahead of a Paddy’s Day Grand Slam showdown in Dublin between Ireland and England. We look back at Ireland’s physical and at times chaotic win over Scotland and Wales’s first win of the competition, and we’re also joined by Italy’s Paolo Garbisi to get an Italian take on where they are as a team and their ambitions for Edinburgh next weekend.

