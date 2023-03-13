Champions League Bets, Wide-Open EPL Top Four, and Relegation Battles. Plus, VAR Frustration Again.



Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr discuss the controversial Casemiro red card, the frustrating inconsistencies of VAR, and whether Manchester United are in jeopardy of dropping out of the top four before the end of the season (1:37). Then, Ceruti lays out why Chelsea and Brighton deserve partial credit for the title if Arsenal hold on and win it (20:18) before they look at the wild relegation battle right now. Finally, they break down the four Champions League matchups this week (33:05) and close it out with their best bets (51:01).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

