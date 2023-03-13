 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who Doesn’t Have a ‘WrestleMania’ Match?

David and Kaz also cover the Usos’ showdown with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes on ‘SmackDown’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE Royal Rumble Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images


David and Kaz open this week’s show with the Cold Open Question of the Week: Would you rather have a match or get stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania? Then they discuss the following:

  • The Usos’ showdown with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown (4:34)
  • Rey Mysterio’s induction into the Hall of Fame (13:38)
  • Backlash, hosted in Puerto Rico by Bad Bunny (16:58)
  • John Cena’s promo with Austin Theory (34:52)
  • Who doesn’t have a WrestleMania match (40:45)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

“I Am Seriously Disgusted!” TFFI 30 With Mark Goldbridge and Dave Watson

Manchester United are held to a draw, Arsenal thrash Fulham and Bournemouth upset Liverpool at home!

By Ben Foster

Escape From the Island of Relevancy, Part 1

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline saga are at the heart of WrestleMania season this year. How does the modern era’s hottest angle really compare to the greatest stories ever told?

By Nick Bond

Powerhouse Hobbs Destroys Wardlow … and His Rental Car

Elsewhere, Roxanne Perez and Athena take on their toughest opponents yet, while Matt Tremont and Tank get medieval on each other

By Phil Schneider

The Asteroid About to Hit Baseball, the ‘Match of the Day’ Controversy, and Seth Rogen vs. Critics

Bryan and Jason Gay also dive into JJ Redick’s response to shows like ‘First Take’

By Bryan Curtis

The Present and Future of Police Reform

Bakari Sellers is joined by criminal justice scholar Paul Butler

By Bakari Sellers

When Football Meets Politics, and Wins

Musa and Ryan also discuss Bournemouth’s win over Liverpool, Schalke and Dortmund’s derby draw, and Barcelona’s win against Athletic Club

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn