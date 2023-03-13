David and Kaz open this week’s show with the Cold Open Question of the Week: Would you rather have a match or get stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania? Then they discuss the following:
- The Usos’ showdown with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown (4:34)
- Rey Mysterio’s induction into the Hall of Fame (13:38)
- Backlash, hosted in Puerto Rico by Bad Bunny (16:58)
- John Cena’s promo with Austin Theory (34:52)
- Who doesn’t have a WrestleMania match (40:45)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS