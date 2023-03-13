When Football Meets Politics, and Wins

Musa and Ryan discuss Gary Lineker’s temporary suspension from presenting BBC’s Match of the Day, which caused multiple pundits, commentators and staff to withdraw from the weekend’s coverage (03:39). They also discuss the statements released by the BBC’s director general, Tim Davie, and Lineker ahead of his return to the show this week. They then discuss some football, including a huge win for Bournemouth over Liverpool (22:34), Schalke and Dortmund’s derby draw (30:51) and Barcelona’s win against Athletic Club at the end of a week when Barcelona was handed corruption charges (38:14).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
